The police have arrested six persons and seized 1.3 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs. 70 lakh from them at Kamireddigaripalle in Galiveedu mandal in Kadapa district, according to Kadapa SC/ST Cell DSP L. Sudhakar.

Lakkireddipalle circle inspector Pullaiah and Galiveedu sub-inspector Manjunatha arrested Bandi Siva Reddy, Bandi Punyavathi, 35, and Syed Arifullah, 38, of Gundlacheruvu in Galiveedu mandal; Edoti Naveen Kumar,28, of Kandulavaripalle in Chitvel mandal; Nagarjuna Naidu, 32, and Appineni Mallikarjuna Naidu, 35, both of Arusupalli in Chinnamandem mandal, the official said.

Gopal Reddy of Badvel and some others fled, Mr. Sudhakar said. Siva Reddy, a resident of NGO Colony in Rayachoti town, was allegedly smuggling brown sugar to Kuwait, by establishing links with gangs in Kuwait, he said. They had been sending the contraband in packets through persons travelling to Kuwait by telling that they were sending sweets for their relatives there. Venkatasubba Reddy of Tirupati, Gajjala Subba Reddy alias Narasimha Reddy of Rachapalli in Vontimitta mandal and Reddaiah of Nagavaram in Chitvel mandal were arrested and lodged in prison in Kuwait, the DSP said.