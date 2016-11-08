About 120 thatched houses were reduced to ashes in a major fire that broke out in Jangala Colony of Kontamuru village in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal on Monday. This is the second incident in four days in the same colony. Eleven thatched huts were gutted and 13 families were rendered homeless in the fire on Thursday. According to Fire Officer Parthasarathi, the fire broke out from a thatched house and spread to other houses within 20 minutes, despite the efforts of fire fighters to control them.

However, no death or injuries had been reported.