A host of scientific luminaries from across the globe to take part

The 104th Indian Science Congress, scheduled to be held here from January 3 to 7, 2017, will witness a host of scientific luminaries from countries across the world, said Indian Science Congress Association general president D. Narayana Rao.

Interacting with the media here on Friday, Prof. Rao said that nine Nobel Laureates from the U.S., Japan, France, Israel and Bangladesh would be attending the event and share their experiences.

“In addition to this, a huge contingent of 200 scientists from foreign nations, 10,000 scientists representing various national laboratories, faculty and research scholars from Indian universities and several others will take part in the event to exchange their views on a range of scientific issues, both on national and international level,” he added.

Plenary sessions are being organised in tune with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to transform India through science and technology.

Explaining the focal theme of the event ‘Science and Technology for National Development’, Prof. Rao remarked that the ‘glorious convention’ would be inaugurated by Mr. Narendra Modi on January 3 at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU).

