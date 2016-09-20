Getting bank loans sanctioned for beneficiaries under various government schemes is a challenge as bankers are apprehensive about repayment of loans. Hence, beneficiaries must promptly repay the sanctioned loans, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka said on Monday.

The MP handed over industrial sewing machine operator training completion certificates to 100 Muslim women and bank loan sanction letters to two self-help groups of eight Muslim women each in Kurnool on Monday.

One hundred Muslim women each were imparted a two-month training by APITCO at Kurnool, Nandyal and Adoni, Ms. Renuka told a meeting here. Under the National Backward Classes Finance Development Corporation, 100 Muslim women in Kurnool were trained and the Central Bank of India sanctioned a loan of Rs. 2 lakh each to two groups at the rate of Rs. 25,000 per member, she said.

APITCO in charge Mohan Raju said three SHG groups were formed among the trainees and linked to the banks for loans.