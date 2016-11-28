1.12 lakh SI aspirants appear for written test

more-in

As many as 1,12,434 (90.98 per cent) candidates attended for the written test held at 217 centres in the State on Sunday for recruitment of 707 Sub-Inspectors (SI) in civil, Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), RSI in APSP, Deputy Jailor, Assistant Matron posts in Police and Prisons and Correctional Services Department. The results will be uploaded along with scanned copies of OMR sheets in 10 days.

Answer key for question booklet series, A, B, C and D for Papers I and II will be uploaded in the website: recruitment.appolice.gov.in at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Biometric system was used at all the centres to prevent malpractice and impersonation. About 20 Finger Printing Bureau officials were pressed into service. The examination was held peacefully across the State, said the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board officials in a press release.