A woman devotee was killed on the spot and three others received grievous injuries when a van carrying them hit a roadside tree at Nagandrapalle village of Ramasamudram mandal, 90 km from here, on Sunday afternoon.

A batch of devotees from Chintamani and surrounding areas in Karnataka were on their way to Boyakonda hillock temple near Punganur in Chittoor district when the mishap occurred.

The van driver lost control over the wheel and rammed into a tree. The deceased was identified as Aruna (30).