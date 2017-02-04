₹ 108 crore under AMRUT for Ongole

more-in

The Centre has sanctioned ₹ 108 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to augment drinking water supply to the city from the Gundlakamma reservoir, according to Ongole MLA D. Janardhana Rao. He told the media here on Friday that ₹ 77 crore had been released to the city in the first phase.

The work on the pipeline from the reservoir to the summer storage tanks in the city would be completed by January next to ensure 24x7 water supply as against once in four days water supply now, he added.

A detailed project report had been submitted to the Centre for a ₹ 365-crore comprehensive drinking water scheme to set up 16 elevated level service reservoirs to ensure water to tail-end areas without any hassle. The Potharaju canal would be modernised with ₹ 86 crore after rehabilitating 246 households living by its side in ground plus two floor flats, he said.

Efforts are being made to find a suitable land for the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ongole, as the iron ore mining project at Yerrajerla on the city outskirts had been shelved, he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the Ramayapatnam sea port project to be taken up as a Central port project, he added.

Mr. Janardhan Rao, who is also TDP Prakasam district president, said the organisational elections would be completed in the next five months and the party would be geared up for the 2019 polls with confidence highlighting the welfare and development initiatives of the State Government. Special efforts would be made to address the growing public grievances by holding meetings on a regular basis at the constituency level and meet on saturation basis the demand for, among other things, pensions and ration cards, he added.