“YSRC trying to tarnish government’s image”

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu has dismissed the allegation of YSR Congress MLAs that the government is not giving enough funds for development of their constituencies. It is a deliberate campaign that is aimed at tarnishing the TDP’s image, he has said.

Mr. Kishore Babu stated in a press release that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu carefully listened to the issues raised by the YSR Congress MLAs in a brief interaction with them on Friday and promised to sort them out.

However, after emerging from the meeting, the opposition party MLAs cast aspersions on the Chief Minister and his government.

The Minister pointed out that the Chief Minister gave priority to the development of all parts of the State, irrespective of political affiliations. Had this not been the case, water would not be supplied to Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district, represented by YSRC leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the Minister said.

It was because of lack of confidence in Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy that the YSRC MLAs met the Chief Minister, Mr. Kishore Babu said, adding that no effort would be spared to alleviate the living conditions of people across the socio-economic spectrum.