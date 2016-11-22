‘Vastra Bahumanam’ introducted at Tiruchanur temple

more-in

TIRUPATI: In connection with the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, the TTD management has invited the public to get blessed by offering ‘Vastra Bahumanam’ to the presiding deity.

The TTD has come up with the unique idea of accepting silk zari sarees in the form of donation from the pilgrims during Brahmotsavam, in a bid to involve the devout in a big way.

“With specific guidelines, we accept the silk sarees from devotees. The zari border for pure silk saree should be 9 inches and above, as it will be used to dress up the presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum,” said Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer Munirathnam Reddy.

A special counter will function from Nov. 26 onwards between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to receive donations from devotees.

Kumkumarchana

Meanwhile, the TTD has announced to perform Laksha Kumkumarchana at Sri Krishna Mandapam in the temple on Nov. 25.

The processional deity will be seated atop a special platform, while the priests perform Archana by chanting Her name for one lakh times.

Married couples can take part in the ritual by paying Rs.1116 per ticket (couple).