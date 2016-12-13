‘Vardah’ proves to be a boon for upland areas

Water-logging at the railway under-bridge near Atmakur bus stand in Nellore forces people to cross the road on a pipeline. | Photo Credit: K_ RAVIKUMAR

NELLORE: The severe cyclonic storm, Vardah, has eventually turned out to be a boon for people of the upland areas in Nellore district.

The much-feared drinking water crisis during summer has now been solved, thanks to the copious rain in these areas in the last 24 hours.

A rainfall of over 3 cm was registered in the upland areas such as Venkatagiri, Atmakur, and Udayagiri, where a drought-like situation prevailed prior to the ‘Vardah’ cyclone. An average of 8.3 cm rainfall was received all over the district.

Vardah’s impact was more felt in the coastal areas such as Sullurupeta, Nayudupeta, Kota, Vakadu, and Tada. The far southern areas located near the Tamil Nadu border were lashed by heavy rains in the last 36 hours as the cyclone moved closer to the coast.

Heavy rains also lashed the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, near Sullurupeta.

In Nellore city, a sunny weather followed a few spells of heavy rain overnight. The rain, however, caused water-logging in the low-lying areas, especially at railway under-bridges located in the busy areas on either side of the railway track.

Pedestrians and motorists faced a lot of inconvenience wading through stagnated water under the railway bridge near Atmakur bus stand on Tuesday.

Women and children had a tough time trying to strike a balance while walking on the pipeline to cross the under-bridge.

The situation was equally difficult in Balajinagar, Umareddygunta, Ramnagar, Tailors Colony, Mansoornagar, and other low-lying places.

Municipal officials initiated steps for removing uprooted trees in Balajinagar.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and District Collector R. Mutyala Raju reviewed the situation from the control room in the Collectorate.

The Minister instructed the officials to remain alert and prevent outbreak of viral diseases because of water stagnation and lack of sanitation.