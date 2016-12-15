‘Vardah’ cyclone: Standing crops bear the brunt

TIRUPATI: The damage caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’ to standing crops is significantly high in Chittoor and Nellore districts.

During his tour of the affected areas in the two districts on Wednesday, K. Raja Reddy, Director of Extension, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), found that the standing and transplanted paddy crops were damaged in many fields.

Dr. Reddy toured the mandals of Yerpedu, Renigunta, Buchinaidu Kandriga, Srikalahasti, Thottambedu (Chittoor) and Venkatagiri (Nellore), where he saw paddy, sugarcane, pulses, and groundnut crops submerged in water.

He suggested to the farmers to immediately drain out the water and add 10 kg of urea per acre of the submerged field.

The recently-planted groundnut seed failed to germinate due to excess water, besides getting pest infestation.

As cropping was taken up only in 27 per cent of the total area, DAATT Centre coordinator S. Rajasekhar Naidu suggested to the farmers to use the surplus water to cultivate crops such as groundnut, sunflower, maize, millets, and gingelly.

Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) principal scientist T. Muralikrishna and Krishi Vigyan Kendra coordinator P. Bala Hussain Reddy accompanied him.