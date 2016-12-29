‘Tech transfer to industries from ISRO a continuous process’

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor M.M.M. Sarcar presenting a degree to a student at the eighth convocation of the university, in Anantapur on Wednesday. — | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, Director P. Kunhikrishnan, on Wednesday said technology transfer to the Indian industries by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would be a continuing process aimed at achieving self-reliance.

Speaking at the eighth convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Univeristy, Anantapur, (JNTUA) as the chief guest, Mr Kunhikrishnan said around 300 technologies had been transferred to Indian industries for commercialisation.

Indian industries involving over 500 small, medium and large-scale industries were involved in the implementation of the various programmes of the ISRO as technical consultants and suppliers, Mr Kunhikrishnan said.

On the occasion, Mr Kunhikrishnan, who holds a record of sorts at the ISRO for 13 consecutive successful PSLV missions which included the launch of the first few satellites under the indigenous navigation system — ‘Navigation with Indian Constellation (NAVIC)’ — besides being the mission director of the PSLV C-25 for India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, was conferred the degree of Doctor of Science by the JNTUA.

Mr Kunhikrishnan said the ISRO would continue to encourage the participation of the industry in the nation’s space programme just as it solicits the participation of students.

“It has always been the policy of ISRO to promote and encourage participation of universities and thereby the student community to make them aware of space science and technology related activities.

Providing guidance to build student satellites, the RESPOND programme and R&D cooperation with selected universities are but examples of this initiative,” Mr. Kunhikrishnan said.

A total of 22,373 degrees were awarded to under-graduate, post-graduate and Ph.D students from 15 streams of under-graduate engineering sciences besides five streams of post-graduate engineering.

While 17,682 students were awarded under-graduate degrees, 4,475 students were awarded post-graduate degrees. 103 degrees of Doctor of Pharmacy were awarded besides 113 Ph.D degrees at the convocation.

Thirty students were also presented with gold medals for achieving academic excellence in various disciplines.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof. M.M.M. Sarcar, Registrar Prof. Krishniah besides several members of the Executive Council of the JNTUA were present at the convocation.