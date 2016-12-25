‘Swasthya Vidya Vahini’ launched

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with a medical student at the inaugural of Swasthya Vidya Vahini, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched ‘Swasthya Vidya Vahini (SVV)’ claimed to be one of the world’s largest public health education initiatives to be rolled out from January 2.

It is a 10-month pilot project under which 32,000 students of medicine, nursing, psychology and home science will prepare disease profiles of villages by camping there on a daily basis.

The information compiled by them will be used for proper implementation of the schemes of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department and take up new ones with prevention (of diseases) as the focus, rather than persisting with the curative approach the outcomes of which are limited.

Speaking at the inaugural, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said few countries had experimented in the way he wanted the students of life and paramedical sciences to spread awareness about the multiple causes of diseases and how people could stay healthy and fit by doing certain simple things in their daily lives.

With diabetes, hypertension, asthma and various other diseases imposing a huge socio-economic burden, the A.P. government has taken up 30 initiatives with a sizeable involvement of the private sector.

“The SVV is an experiment which has few parallels in the world and I am confident of achieving the goal of achieving a significant improvement in public health by preventing, not curing, diseases,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said students would get credits for participating in the SVV, which would give them the opportunity to see the living conditions in villages, thereby enhance their domain knowledge.

The people would get to learn from the ‘health leaders’ how to keep their surroundings clean and the importance of good food habits and other such things needed for a healthy living.

Mr. Naidu said the Government was considering a hike in stipend for house surgeons and P.G. students and a decision would be taken soon.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor T. Ravi Raju were among those present.