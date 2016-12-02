‘Suryaprabha Vahanam’ enthrals devotees

The idol of goddess Padmavathi being taken out in a procession on Surya Prabha vahanam at Tiruchanur, in Tirupati on Friday. — | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

TIRUPATI: On the seventh day of annual brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur, the presiding deity Sri Padmavathi Devi blessed the devotees while riding the auspicious ‘Suryaprabha Vahanam’, here on Friday. According to Upanishads, Surya is considered as an avatar of Narayana with his consort Lakshmi, whose abode of Lotus is energised with the Sun rays. The darshan of Goddess Padmavathi in Suryaprabha Vahanam signifies the deity’s blessing to the devotees with knowledge, wealth, health and children.

Meanwhile, an audio CD named ‘Sarangapani Bhakti Tarangini’ was released in front of the Suryaprabha Vahanam TTD Executive Officer Dr.D Sambasiva Rao and Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar. The compositions of Bhakti music composer Sri Sarangapani, who is the Asthana Vidhwamsa of Sri Venugopalaswami temple in Karvetinagaram, have now been brought out by the TTD management for the benefit of devotees.

Similarly, another CD titled 'Sri Thyagaraja Bhajanamrutam' and 'Sri Ramadasu Bhajanamrutam' composed and sung by A. Sabari Girish, a lecturer of SV Music and Dance college were also released on the occasion. Later in the evening, unmindful of the slight drizzle, the deity was taken in a procession atop the Chandraprabha Vahanam. Tirupati Urban SP R. Jayalakshmi, CVSO G. Srinivas, ACVSO Sivakumar Reddy, Special Grade Deputy EO Munirathnam Reddy, AEO Radhakrishna, temple staff and devotees witnessed the celestial procession.