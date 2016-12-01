‘Samson’ of Assam police eyes Guinness

more-in

VISAKHAPATNAM: Remember the biblical hero Samson, whose strength was in the long mane that he grew. Well that was a biblical story, but here is a policeman from the Assam Police, who pulled a 32-tonne railway wagon for about 50 metres with a rope tied to his long pony-tailed hair, to find a place in the Limca Book of Records. Well the feat shows that even mane matters.

Meet Ratneshwar Neog, a constable from the Special Branch of Assam Police, who is currently in Visakhapatnam to take part in the 65th All India Police Volleyball Cluster Championship- 2016. He is part of the yoga team from Assam Police and had held the senior officers and other policemen spellbound when he pulled a 10-tonne police van during the opening ceremony of the games on Monday.

Talking to The Hindu, Ratneshwar said that he started practising yoga from the age of seven under the tutelage of famed yoga guru Azad Hazarika.

“It was he who motivated me to grow my mane and do the feat of pulling vehicles. When in Std. VIII, I saw him pulling a jeep with his hair and that was when I decided to try the stunt,” said Mr. Ratneshwar.

He joined the police force in 2001 and accomplished his first feat by pulling a Maruti Gypsy and a Tata 709 van.

From then he has not looked back and in 2010, he pulled a 10 tonne Tata-1210 truck.

But he got his major break in 2012, when he pulled a 32-tonne railway wagon for a distance of 50 metres that earned him an entry in the Limca Book of Recrords.

Ratneshwar now aims at breaking the Guinness Book record and that has been his dream since long.

The record is for pulling a 12.2-tonne truck. “I have already pulled a 32-tonne wagon, but I do not have the funding or the resources to invite the Guinness Book people. I am looking out for a sponsor for the last three years, but have not been unable to get one and neither has the State or the department come forward to help me”, he said.

Ratneshwar had accomplished many feats such as pulling a 16.2-tonne bus for 1 km and a 2-tonne jeep for 5 km and both the feats find a place in the Assist World Records.

‘Yoga gives inner strength’

According to him it is yoga that gives him the inner strength to achieve the tasks.

“Yoga is all about way of life and it is the ultimate form of exercise that gives both mental and physical strength. Despite the busy schedule, I still find time to practice at least two to three hours per day and I have introduced both my children to the ancient tradition,” he said.

Apart from pulling trucks with his hair, he also gobbles down broken glass pieces.

“The world record is for stuffing 120 gm of broken glass pieces in 1.27 minutes and I am now clocking 1 minute. But my attempt will be for 240 gm of glass pieces in 34 seconds. And I am working on it,” he said.