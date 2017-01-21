Andhra Pradesh

‘Ready for open debate on welfare of Kapus’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation Director Yerra Venugopala Rayudu has asked former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham to come for an open debate on the welfare schemes being implemented by the TDP government.

He said that inclusion of Kapus in the list of Backward Classes (BCs) should be done in a proper way and not overnight, he told the media here on Friday.

“There is a constitutional process. After the Justice Manjunath Commission submits its report, the Assembly has to pass a resolution,” he said, and advised Mr. Padmanabham not to resort to agitations.

He reiterated that the government was committed to including Kapus in the list of BCs without harming the interests of others.

