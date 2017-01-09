‘Mudragada not true advocate of BCs’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Corporation Chairman Chalamalasetty Ramanujaya has accused Mudragada Padmanabham and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of obstructing the welfare schemes intended to benefit the community.

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Padmanabham on Sunday, Mr. Ramanujaya said that the tenor of the language used by Mr. Padmanabham in his letters was similar to that used by Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Both of them seemed to share negative opinion on various issues, including location and construction of the capital city.

Mr. Padmanabham and Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy campaigned against the Machilipatnam port. The facility would, in fact, benefit Kapus the most in terms of employment, Mr. Ramanujaya added.

“You are not the true advocate of the welfare of the Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari communities,” Mr. Ramanujaya said.