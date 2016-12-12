‘Mudaliar’ title added in BC (D) list

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to add the title ‘Mudaliar’ in the first line of Sl. No. 39 of Group D of BC list following a request from the Mudaliar community.

This will benefit Agamudimudaliar, Aghamudian, Aghamudiar, Agamudivellalar, and Agamudimudaliar, including Thuluva Vellalas.

The Nellore District Mudalia Sangham made a representation that the title ‘Mudaliar’ was not included in the Sl.No 39 of Group D. It was causing a lot of inconvenience to the community since the caste certificates were being issued as Mudaliar.

In order to avoid confusion, the community requested the government to add the word ‘Mudaliar’ as title in the BC list.

Subsequently, the A.P. Commission for Backward Classes, in its meeting held on June 17, 2016, examined the request. The commission asked the government to take necessary steps to add the word ‘Mudaliar’ as title.

The communities Aghamudian, Aghamudiar, Agamudivellalar and Agamudimudaliar (including Thuluva Vellalas), included in the list of BCs under Group D, are living in Chittoor, Nellore, Kunrool, Anantatpur districts.

The government issued G.O. 20 in 2008 recognising the caste/communities from these districts as BC under Group D, according to a press release.