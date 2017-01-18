‘Modi, Jaitley not aware of damage done to economy’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have no idea about the damage done to the Indian economy and failed to achieve any of the objectives they promised,” said Congress leaders at the dharna they staged at the State Bank of India Zonal Office here on Wednesday.

The bank “gherao” programme was organised in response to an all-India call given by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

AICC secretary R.C. Khuntia said: “While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a 1.4 per cent to 1 per cent reduction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country for the next two years, other international financial institutions are predicting a reduction of two per cent or more in the GDP for an extended period of five years.”

He said that the dharna was part of the second phase of the protest. There would be a third phase of protest because the economy would only get worse, he added.

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy said none of the primary objectives of demonetisation such as eradication of black money, corruption, terrorism in Kashmir, and fake currency notes had been achieved.

Demonetisation impacted the common man very badly. The situation was so bad that people were forced to put off their visit to hospitals, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and Congress Demonetisation Campaign Committee chairman C. Ramachandraiah said that the worst was yet to come. The common man would suffer the most with prices of essential commodities and food grains shooting up.

Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhara Rao demanded that the Central Government make good the losses the State and people suffered as a result of demonetisation.

“But the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is in Davos, travelling around in chartered flights. His counterparts from other States are travelling by commercial airlines,” he said.

Rajya Sabha member K.C. Ramamurthy said that there was no reply to the five questions posed by the Congress to Mr. Modi, which only strengthened the belief that the Prime Minister had tipped off his partymen and allies on scrapping of the high-value notes.

Karnataka MLC V.S. Ugrappa, former MLC Narayana Swamy, and former Minister Killi Kruparani spoke.

Vijayawada City Congress president Malladi Vishnu presided.

A delegation of 20 leaders met SBI Zonal Manager and submitted a memorandum.