‘Maha Kumbabhishekam’ in Mauritius in April

The ‘Maha Kumbabhishekam’ of the 108-foot high idol of Lord Venkateswara which is under construction in the island nation of Mauritius will be organised in the month of April.

Even though the event was planned in the last quarter of the current year it could not be carried out accordingly owing to certain compelling reasons said Mr. Brindavanam Parthasaradhi of Sri Hari Hara Devasthanam (Mauritius) which oversees the construction works of the monumental idol.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Mr. Parthasaradhi said that Kumbabhishekam of the monolithic idol — supposed to be the tallest in the world — will be carried out strictly in accordance to the Vaikhanasa agama sastra. While the Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has already expressed his willingness to take part in the grand occasion invitations will also be extended to Chief Ministers of Telugu speaking States N. Chandrababu Naidu and K. Chandrasekhar Rao besides the executive authority of the TTD.

Telugu Kala Bhavanam

For the promotion of the Telugu culture, the Mauritius government has not only constituted a Telugu Cultural Central Trust but also has accorded permission for the construction of a new Telugu Kala Bhavanam at a cost of ₹ 10 crore. The foundation for which was laid by Prime minister Anerrod Jugnauth on Tuesday.