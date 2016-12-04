‘INSPIRE events motivating students towards research’

more-in

Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) programmes of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) are playing a vital role in preparing the brilliant students towards advanced research in their respective fields of study, said speakers at the INSPIRE event at a regional meet organised at Mahati College of Pharmacy, Madanapalle.

Addressing the students of various engineering and pharmacy colleges from all over Madanpalle division at the valedictory session of the five-day INSPIRE event, regional coordinator Lakshmi Narasaiah said that by holding the DST sponsored academic events the students would reap rich benefits in their career and move towards higher goals in research.

He observed that by imparting practical teaching and arranging quality laboratory services, the students of the M.P.C. and Bi.P.C. streams at the Intermediate level would be benefited a lot.