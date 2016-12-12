‘Happy Sunday’ event highlights yoga importance

more-in

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham and SP J. Brahma Reddy on Sunday said that yoga would ensure fitness and happiness to every person. They exhorted youngsters to practise yoga techniques to excel in studies and career.

The Rotary Club-Srikakulam Central, AP Tourism Department and some other organisations conducted a programme titled ‘Happy Sunday for Healthy Body and Sound Mind’ to create awareness about yoga among people. Some of the youngsters danced in yoga asanams.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshmi Narasimham said that such programmes would remove tension from body and mind and make everyone lead a healthy and happy life. Rotary Club president Natukula Mohan said that innovative programmes would help young generation understand the importance of yoga.

Srikakulam Tourism Officer N. Narayana Rao, yoga guru Ramarao, Sri Vaishnavi College of Engineering director Voona Nagaraju, Sri Sivani College director Duppala Venkata Rao, Srikakulam Citizens’ Forum president Baratam Kameswara Rao and others participated in the event.