‘HIV, TB co-infection on the rise in city’

VIJAYAWADA: People living with HIV suffering from tuberculosis as a co-infection was very high and increasing in the city.

City-based pulmonologist Anil Kancherla told The Hindu that there was an alarming increase in the number of people who where HIV positive developing either pulmonary or extra-pulmonary (TB meningitis, pleural effusion and lymph node infections). He said he was receiving several cases for treatment.

December 1 is commemorated at World AIDS Day to express solidarity to 78 million people living with HIV and to remember the 35 million who have died of AIDS-related illnesses in the inception. The world has committed to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Cross reactions

TB was the most common infection contracted by people with HIV because their immune system is compromised. “Cross reactions between the drugs used for the treatment of HIV and TB is a problem that is surfacing frequently,” Dr Anil said.

While the older formulation Rifampin cross reacted with drugs used for treating HIV, the new formulation Rifabutin had no cross reaction, he explained. When the C4 cell count was normal physicians should give priority to treat TB and if the C4 cell count was below normal then both HIV and TB should be treated simultaneously, he said.

City-based gynaecologist Rekha Prabhu said that keeping the HIV (viral) load low was necessary to keep the pregnant mother from transmitting the virus to the baby. Preventing HIV-positive mothers from transmitting the virus to the babies was another challenge in front of society.

Anti-retroviral treatment was by itself not harmful to babies. But not taking the medication was very harmful to the baby because there was the HIV being passed on to the baby, she said.

The risk of babies getting infected with HIV could reduced by the mother getting anti-retroviral treatment, bottle feeding the baby and having a caesarian section (only recommended by the doctors), Dr. Rekha Prabhu said.