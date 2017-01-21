‘Govt. completing irrigation projects left over by YSR’

more-in

The Telugu Desam government is putting on line several irrigation projects that were taken up by the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy government and left incomplete by it, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Responding to the statements made by Opposition leader and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the capital area, the Minister on Friday alleged that the former was spreading falsehoods and making irresponsible statements that were unbecoming of leader of his stature. The attacks on the State government being made by the Opposition leader were an obstruction to the development of the State, the Minister said.

The Minister said most of the statements made by Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy about farmers in the capital area on Thursday were false. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it a point to come to the capital area once in three months and sling mud and falsehoods on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP government was not sparing any efforts to supply water for drinking and irrigation to peoplein every district in the State, but the Opposition leader was alleging that people were dying after drinking water provided by the government. There was nothing more irresponsible than such statements, he said.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy should take full responsibility for the attack on the vehicle of a woman MLA by YSRC workers.