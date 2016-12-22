‘Deradicalisation plans neededto fight terror in the long run’

DGP N. Sambasiva Rao greeting NIA IG S.K. Singh at the valedictory of the three-day national conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Former Chief Security Adviser, United Nations, K.C. Reddy is seen. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Emphasising the need for actionable deliberations to fight security threats on the ground, former Chief Security Adviser, United Nations, K.C. Reddy said that de-radicalisation plans should be adopted by the police and governments to fight terrorism in the long run.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the valedictory of the three-day national conference on ‘Mapping India’s National Security Challenges-Today and Tomorrow,’ also attended by A.P. Director- General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao and other senior police officials from various States.

He said that police should take part in more deliberations which will help them change attitudes as well as improve knowledge over various challenges. “Even 10 per cent of change will help a lot during execution of related cases. Rather than pondering on a problem you will be able to go for the solution,” Mr. Reddy told police officers.

“Problems like lack of digital literacy and others can be defeated with the help of learning programmes. We also have serious problems to deal with. The National Investigation Agency is doing a good job in investigating terror activities but we should also consider if anything like de-radicalisation from the side of police and governments is being done. Implementing such programmes with some policemen earmarked can prevent a lot of people from going into the hands of terrorists. Generally, we invest in something and expect immediate returns and call it a failure later. But in the long run, such programmes work,” Mr. Reddy said. Mr. Sambasiva Rao said that irrespective of the rank, every officer must always be ready to learn.

“Learning should be a continuous process. Research and development are very important to deal with new challenges,” he added.

The conference was organised jointly the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) and the Andhra Pradesh police. Founder of CHSS Kanneganti Ramesh, Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang, former DG, Sashastra Seema Bal M.V. Krishna Rao, ADGP, CID, Ch Dwarka Tirumala Rao, NIA, IG, S.K. Singh, Kolkata DCP Joy Biswas and others were present.