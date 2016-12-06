‘Demonetisation will boost the economy in the long run’

The Andhra Chambers of Commerce and Industries Federation strongly felt that the demonetisation policy of the Union government would boost the economy in the long run and help entrepreneurs get loans at lower interest rates.

The federation felt that huge cash flows at banks would benefit entrepreneurs to get loans at affordable rates.

It is also hopeful that the transparency would come at every level and make way for industrial progress in the State. The organisation asked the government to come with simple taxation policy to achieve the goals of demonetisation.

Federation president-elect G. Sambasiva Rao said that demonetisation policy might lead to cash crunch initially but flow of money would be normal within a couple of months.

“Currently, the industries are facing many difficulties with higher interest rates. It is the time for the government to extend support to us by lowering interest rates by 2 per cent. We hope it would be possible for the government to do so with the huge cash flow which can be used for industrial growth in the country. It naturally boost the economy and create a huge number of jobs,” he added.

According to him, The federation requested the Union and the the State governments to focus on agro-based industries in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts for creation of more jobs in rural areas and arrest the migration of people. It urged the government to crate infrastructure such as road connectivity to industries and storage points.

“By-products of cashew, coconut, maize and other varieties are ignored completely with the lack of guidance and technological support. Local farmers can become entrepreneurs if these are provided. Marketing will be not a major issue since Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have wonderful train and road connectivity to export their finished goods to other States,” said Mr.Sambasiva Rao.

He asked the government to establish various clusters for the promotion of agro-based industries in backward districts of the State.

“Many people can start their units with a minimum investment of ₹ 5 lakh. The entrepreneurs can be successful in their ventures when they don’t depend absolutely on government subsidy and tax relations. However, they might help them for future expansion plans,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao added.

He assured that the federation would have an interaction session with the officials concerned at both the district and the State-level for the economic prosperity of backward Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.