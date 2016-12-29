‘Dairy and Food Mela-2016’ begins at SVVU

SVVU Vice Chancellor and Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries) Manmohan Singh inspecting a stall at Dairy and Food Mela -2016 in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University’s (SVVU) College of Dairy Technology launched a two-day ‘Dairy and Food Mela - 2016’ in the varsity premises here on Wednesday.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor and Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries) Manmohan Singh, who took part in the inaugural session, emphasised the need for innovation in food technologies and also on establishing joint committees with other universities to address the inter-disciplinary issues.

Later, at the varsity’s Executive Council meeting, conducted owing to the Registrar’s retirement in a couple of days, the members sanctioned Rs. 5 crore for the development of fisheries along with its value added services, inclined towards fish production and research.