‘Consider sports as career option’

Gandhi House which won the championship in the KCP Siddhartha annual athletic meet in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: KCP Siddhartha Adarsh Residential Public School staged its 26th annual athletic meet here on Saturday in which Gandhi House won the games championship while athletic honours went to Ambedkar House.

District Sports Development Officer Md. Sirajuddin, who took part as chief guest, praised the school for the excellent infrastructure for sports and games. He exhorted the students to take up sports as a career as it was on par with other careers offering good monetary benefits and social status . He cited the examples of P.V. Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza.

He said that sports activities provide stress relief, help improve health and life skills. He advised the parents to support their children in taking up sports activities.

School Principal Dr. K. Bhavanarayana congratulated the students for their performance and achievements. Teachers, students of the school and parents witnessed the colourful events that followed the meet.