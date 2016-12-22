‘Chitti guruvulu’ makes Dwarapudi 100 per cent literate

more-in

VIZIANAGARAM: Simplified teaching material with a thrust on single letter, words and small sentences by using all the 56 letters in Telugu language helped ‘Chitti Guruvulu’ make literate some 280 identified adult illiterates at Dwarapudi, the adopted village of Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The village can now boast of 100 per cent literacy rate. And the credit goes to 61 students of standards 6, 7 and 8. The children were trained on how to teach the adult illiterates with the help of prepared Telugu material. The Adult Education Department supplied the study material to the illiterates.

The trained students, who were nicknamed ‘Chitti Guruvulu’ by the Minister, initially taught their non-literate parents and achieved the target.

The illiterates who used to watch TV shows were unable to recognise and read Telugu letters on the small screen. “Now they are able to read names of TV serials, government advertisements on RTC buses,” Sushma, Sarada, and Padma said.

NIOS test

The methods adopted in teaching them were simple and clear. They made the illiterates identify frequently used 22 of the 56 Telugu letters in words and sentences by using pictures. Similarly, they were taught simple methods in mathematics. All the adult learners wrote NIOS test successfully.

Cashless transactions

In addition to achieving total literacy, the village is free of open defecation, has total prohibition and basic infrastructure, and does cashless transactions at its 13 kirana shops, two tailoring centres, one saloon and the FP shop.

Joint Collector Srikesh B. Latkar said that to make it digital transactions enabled village, a nodal officer of Common Services Centre and students of JNTU (K) College of Engineering camped there and imparted training in cashless transactions for five days from December 14.

A bank mitras, ‘Digital Anna’ and ‘Digital Akka’ were appointed to clear doubts of locals on digital transactions.