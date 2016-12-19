‘Change of guard won’t hit smart cities plans for India’

Vinay Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets , U.S. Government (left), speaking to Indian journalists in Washington. Others are Devin Hampton, Chief of Staff, USTDA and Ashley O 'Connor, Vice-President, Cities AECOM.

The impending regime change in the U.S. may not impact the smart cities programme in India, top U.S. Government and United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) officials have told the visiting Indian journalists.

Vinay Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, US Government, said policies, programmes and challenges were discussed with the transition team and priorities drawn up. A lot of information was shared. The smart cities programme was on course. It has acquired international status and backed by the United Nations headquarters and a task force has been created to oversee it. In a way it is mandated programme and not a political one. “My feedback is it may go on and not go away.”

Devin Hampton, Chief of Staff, USTDA, said his organisation has been doing a great job in India for the smart cities programme and felt there was no reason why it should be discontinued. “We are fostering strong relations with India. We need to showcase the work in India and show the successes of the programme. Apparently for me it is a no-brainer.”

As one who has seen through regime changes, he would vouch for the continuance of the programme. “A programme launched in Africa by former President George Bush still continues. It is going to be business as usual. It is not the first time that presidential inauguration takes place on January 20. It has happened in the past and it is going to be a smooth transition,” he said indicating that he did not foresee any problem for the smart cities programme in India after President-elect Donald Trump takes charge.

Responding to questions on progress of work in the three smart cities of Agra, Allahabad, Ajmer and Visakhapatnam being developed under Indo-US agreement, Mr. Singh said it was going on well. (The USTDA had signed MoU with the three respective State Governments — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh — on January 24, 2015). May be the need now was for creating Special Purpose Vehicle to navigate the programme and secondly for a better coordination among Central, State and local Governments. The pillars on which the programme stood were financing, standards and coordination between US and Indian Governments and Central, State and local Governments. About funding, he said he had discussed the matter with urban affairs specialists of the World Bank.

Steady progress in Vizag

Ashley O’ Connor Vice-President, Cities , AECOM, (US-based global construction company), said the work in Viskahpatnam has reached Phase 3. AECOM was providing the master plan and sector-specific smart infrastructure project plans for the port city in Andhra Pradesh. “Our team has recently begun its on-site strategic planning process. This represents a significant step forward towards achieving Vizag’s goal of becoming a smart city with integrated infrastructure planning.”

The project received a grant award from the USTDA in February 2016 to support urban renewal.

AECOM, working as part of a joint venture, will advance Visakhapatnam’s efforts to become more sustainable and provide business-friendly environment through the development of infrastructure, communications and data systems.

“Specifically, our team will conduct baseline analysis, formulate an overarching smart city development strategy, draft infrastructure-specific smart city project guidelines, and prepare action plans. ”