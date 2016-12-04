‘Centre should rethink’

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Mahila Congress president Sunkara Padmasri on Saturday found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s curbs on gold holdings, and asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and bring pressure on the Centre to rethink its decision.

Speaking to the media, she said gold was very dear to women. More than using it as ornaments, the yellow metal was used to get loans for medical and educational purposes.

“The Prime Minister will pay a heavy price if he plays with the sentiment of women,” she warned.

She said the Prime Minister should concentrate on how to bring back the black money stashed aboard and not on the gold holdings.

Stating that Mr. Naidu claimed that he had played a crucial role in the demonetisation drive, she said that it was up to him to convince the Centre to lift the curbs on gold holdings.