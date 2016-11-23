‘Celebrate Ramanuja’s millennium year with the message of unity’

more-in

Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh V. Shanmuganathan on Tuesday said that the millennium celebrations of saint Ramanujacharya, who fought for the cause of Dalits and the downtrodden, should be observed with a message of unity and to end untouchability in society.

He said Ramanaujacharya fought for the equality of all the classes. It was he who had boldly prophesied the sacred texts of Vedas to the Dalits despite a stiff resistance from a section of higher caste.

Earlier, the temple authorities accorded him a warm reception on his arrival at the main temple complex and facilitated him with the darshan of the presiding deity.