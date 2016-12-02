‘AP Purse’ just a list of top 15 e-wallets

The beta version is available on Play Store since Wednesday

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is closely following the cash crunch since the day one of demonetisation, recently announced a smart phone application called ‘AP Purse’ to promote digital wallets leaving everyone including the tech-savvy people stunned.

The app’s beta version was released within less than a week on Wednesday and is available on Google Play for android devices under the developer account ‘Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited’.

However, contrary to expectations, the application seemed to be only an e-wallet aggregator that lists 15 applications already popular and being used by smart phone users.

Paytm, Airtel Money, Freecharge, Mobikwik, Jio Money, SBI Buddy, PayU Money, Ola Money, Oxigen, Citrus, Vodafone m-pesa, Rupee, Icash, ItzCash and Idea Money are the apps listed.

One can open any of the above apps or download them by clicking on the icon featured in the Purse. However, the Purse does not protect any installed app as they work independent of the former.

Users need to register with name, phone number and OTP before using the Purse. As on Thursday night, it was downloaded by more than 100 users and 15 of them gave a five-star rating. The average rating was 4.3 stars.

Description of the app says one of the benefits of using it is to have exposure to the top payment wallets available in the market.

Amaravati promotion:

The app developers took the opportunity to promote AP capital Amaravati. A separate tab named ‘videos’ was added to feature the promotional video on the dream capital.