‘A.P. can surpass Mumbai in port led development’

Krishnapatnam Port CEO Y. Anil Kumar (left)having a word with Customs and Central Excise Commissioner S. Khader Rahman at the CII conference, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Vice-Chairman, Planning Board of A.P., C. Kutumba Rao (extreme right) is seen. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh can surpass Mumbai in port-led development if the available resources, infrastructure, and demographic advantages are properly utilised, according to Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd. CEO Anil Yendluri.

He was addressing a conference on ports and logistics organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Tuesday.

The growth of the western region of the country was primarily due to the role played by the ports. Gujarat and Maharashtra were enjoying the fruits for many years.

Now, Andhra Pradesh was inching close to the growth of Maharashtra and would become the second fastest growing State in the immediate future. It may be difficult to surpass Gujarat, which was far ahead, immediately, he said.

Stating that China’s strategy of development was sea and port-based, he said that the overall development of a State was possible through the port- oriented developmental strategies.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director M. Malakondaiah said that India had a demographic dividend compared to developed nations such as China and Japan. It was necessary to work in line with the global trends instead of working in isolation. The government should create infrastructure that suits changing climate conditions. Infrastructure such as roads and bridges should meet the requirements of port-led development, he said.

AP State Planning Board Vice-Chairman C. Kutumba Rao said that Andhra Pradesh had a geographical advantage compared to other east-coast States such as West Bengal and Odisha. The dedicated freight corridors, industrial corridors, special economic zones were some of the added advantages. Existing ports such as Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam were doing very well. The government was also proactive to Coastal Employment Zone. NITI Aayog was considering setting up a CEZ in Andhra Pradesh, he explained.

Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Commissioner S.K. Rahman, CII Andhra Pradesh Chairman G.S. Shiv Kumar, and co-convener Sushil Mulchandani spoke.