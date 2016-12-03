‘A born thief’ stumps police

more-in

A bike-lifter, who was nabbed the police along with his crime-partner, stunned the Palamaner police with a strange challenge to them that he would continue to be thief all his life, and no arrests or imprisonment can prevent him from his errands.

The Palamaner police on Friday morning arrested a bike-lifter, Shamiulla Shamim (23) of Palamaner town, and his associate Shaik Bhaktyar (29) of Gudiyattam in Tamil Nadu, recovering as many as nine motorcycles worth about ₹ 6 lakh, lifted during a span of one month in Palamaner, Gangavaram and Kuppam mandals.

During investigation and while taking the duo to the local court for remand, Shamim kept telling Circle-Inspector Surendra Reddy that nothing would prevent him from committing crimes. “I am a born thief. I was born on a no-moon day. Committing thefts is my lifetime job, because my birth stars and time had been guiding me like that. My job will continue as usual as and when I come out on bail,” he said. When the cops on duty sought him to keep quiet, he did not relent, but only raised the tenor of his voice.

The CI told The Hindu that it was a strange experience for him. The accused had been arrested earlier and he kept continuing lifting bikes. Shaik of Gudiyattam would dispose the bikes stolen by Shamim at throwaway prices. Both were remanded