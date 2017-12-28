Anantkumar Hegde apologises for his remarks on Constitution

more-in

In a bid to end the controversy that erupted over his remarks on the Constitution and stalled parliamentary proceedings, Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde on Thursday tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha. He said his speech at a function in Karnataka was distorted.

Mr. Hegde first said that he held the country, the Constitution and its architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in high esteem and there was no question of showing disrespect to them.

“As a citizen, I can’t think of violating the Constitution,” he said.

After this, the Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, again protested demanding an apology from Mr. Hegde.

The Speaker then intervened and told Mr. Hegde that there was no question of anyone showing disrespect to Dr. Ambedkar but, at times, if someone says something, his or her statement sometimes hurt someone else and for that if the person tenders apology, his stature would not get lowered.

With Ms. Mahajan’s nudge, Mr. Hegde said his speech was presented in a distorted manner, which was not correct.

“If someone is hurt, I have no hesitation to tender my apology,” he said.

On Sunday, Mr. Hegde, reportedly said people should identify themselves by their religion and “those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have their own identity...They don’t know about their parentage.”

He also said “we are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were present in the House.