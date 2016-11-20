Forcefully justifiying demonetisation decision of the Central government, Defence Miniser Manohar Parrikar has on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's November 8 'bombshell' has attacked the four “asuras”(demons) of black money, corrupt-wealth, terror money and drug money in one go.

Addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in run up to the State Assembly elections of early 2017, in Thivim village of north Goa, Mr. Parrikar on Friday alleged that thousands of crore worth fake currency was being pumped in from an enemy country to destabilise India.

“The figure could even be a lakh crore, was being pumped in by an enemy country to destabilise our economy. Our enemy was trying to ruin our economy by inducting these fake notes from several borders, including from Bangladesh, Nepal and Kashmir. It is not just about carrying out terror strikes in Kashmir and killing people, but they were incessantly carrying out attacks on the economy too,” Mr.Parrikar said.

“Black money, corruption money, terror money and drug money, the four asuras, were hurting the country. One of the reasons for perennial terrorism in Kashmir, terrorism in the North East, Naxalite terror is the supply of such fake notes. Fake currency coming in the country from Pakistan is not something new. But, on November 8 at 8 pm, Prime Minister Modi dropped a bomb and in one go ousted all fake currency out of circulation,” he said.