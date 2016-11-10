After Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced that Punjab's law of terminating water sharing agreement with other states through Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004 was invalid - pertaining to sharing of water from Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL), the Congress MP and president of Punjab Congress Capt. Amarinder Singh has announced his resignation from the Lok Sabha seat while Congress party MLA's in the State have resigned from their Assembly seats, in protest.

Capt. Amarinder has sent his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker and has also sought a personal meeting next week. The party MLAs have also sent their resignations to the Speaker, Punjab Assembly, and will meet him on Friday morning to personally hand over their papers.

“I have decided to quit as member of the Lok Sabha from Amritsar constituency in Punjab with immediate effect “as a mark of protest against the deprivation of the people of my state of the much-needed Sutlej river water,” Capt. Amarinder said in his resignation letter.

Describing the SYL judgement by the apex court as a “major blow to the people of Punjab,” Captain Amarinder said he had always fought for their legitimate right on this issue and continues to stand by them at this critical juncture in the state’s journey.

Blaming the ruling Akalis squarely for bringing the people of Punjab to this pitiable situation, where they faced imminent devastation due to acute water scarcity, Captain Amarinder said Badal and his team had failed to defend Punjab’s stand in the court, leading to such disastrous consequences for the state.

Haryana CM welcomes decision

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court given on Presidential reference in the Sutlej-Yanuna Link Canal case under section 143 of the Constitution.

“Supreme Court has given its decision on this vital issue after a gap of 12 years and as a result of the persistent efforts made by the present Haryana government..this decision of the has brought smile on the face of every Haryanavi because now the State would get its legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters that is 3.5 million acre feet (MAF),” said Manohar Lala Khattar in a statement.

He said people of Haryana had been eagerly waiting for this decision since long but it kept lingering on because of laxity of the previous governments.

“Its a gift to the people of Haryana in the golden jubilee year of the State,” he said.