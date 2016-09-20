Amar Singh, who survived the recent “outsider” storm in ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), was on Tuesday appointed as the party’s General Secretary by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“You have been appointed general secretary of Samajwadi Party. I hope in the coming days you will strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections,” Mr. Mulayam said in a handwritten letter to Mr. Amar.

The brief letter in Hindi signed by Mr. Mulayam on his Lok Sabha letter head was sent to media from State SP chief Shivpal Yadav’s official e-mail id.

Though senior leaders of SP were strongly opposed to Mr. Amar, often described as an “outsider”, Mr. Mulayam threw his weight behind him, first by making him a Rajya Sabha member some time back and now allotting him an important party post.

Interestingly, during the feud between Mr. Mulayam’s brother Mr. Shivpal and son Akhilesh Yadav, Mr. Amar was seen as the one who had engineered it.

Mr. Akhilesh, while apparently referring to Mr. Amar, had recently said that “people from outside the household” keep interfering in the Samajwadi Party’s affairs.

Mr. Mulayam’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav also had made a veiled attack on Mr. Amar during the feud, saying they have no love for the party and hence are creating trouble.

Commenting on that Mr. Amar had said, “Akhilesh is like a son and Mulayam like a brother.”

Mr. Amar, along with his close associate Jaya Prada, were expelled from the SP in February, 2010, and he floated his own political party, Rashtriya Lok Manch, in 2011.

He fielded a large number of candidates in 2012 Assembly polls, but none of them won.

He had joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Fatehpur Sikri but lost.

More than six years after it expelled Mr. Amar, the Samajwadi Party made him its Rajya Sabha candidate a few months back, setting the stage for his return to the party.

Mr. Amar had recently hosted a party for independent Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra and the guests included Mr. Mulayam and his brother Mr. Shivpal, much to the chagrin of Mr. Akhilesh, who shunted out Chief Secretary Deepak Singhal, who too attended the dinner.

He also divested Mr. Shivpal of his plum portfolios.

Taking strong exception to the move, Mr. Mulayam within hours replaced Mr. Akhilesh as the party’s U.P. chief, with rivals in the SP accusing Mr. Amar of having influenced Mr. Mulayam.

Mr. Amar’s discomfiture grew with Mr. Akhilesh becoming more assertive and it was reflected in his statement last month that those close to Mr. Mulayam were being “insulted” in the party and he is being made to sit on back benches in the Rajya Sabha.

He alleged he was being insulted, kept on “mute” and sidelined.

But, backing Mr. Amar, Mr. Mulayam said he stood by him in his hard times.

Mr. Mulayam made the statement to defend Mr. Amar on the charge that he had triggered the family feud in Yadav clan.