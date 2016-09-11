National

September 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 02:01 IST

Portrait of a diplomat as a poet — a rich tradition

Amandeep Gill.
Amandeep Gill, India’s key nuclear negotiator, joins a long list of IFS officers who have a way with words

It may be no coincidence but Amandeep Gill’s journey as a poet follows India’s journey in nuclear negotiations in the past decade, very closely. Since 2006, Mr. Gill, who heads the Disarmament and International Security Affairs in the External Affairs Ministry, has been at the forefront of India’s nuclear diplomacy, spurred by the Indo-U.S. civil nuclear deal and the waiver at the Nuclear Suppliers Group in 2008.

He has now published a book of poems, You Are Never Too Far, that he says he wrote during long layovers and flights along the way. Mr. Gill has built a reputation as India’s key nuclear negotiator with Japan, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka and many other countries, for his understanding of technical and legal aspects of thermo-nuclear fission and civil nuclear liability.

“I guess the intensity of one’s work, the starkness of the violence that nuclear weapons can unleash, and their explosive power that rivals the power to create, has a relationship to one’s own creativity,” Mr. Gill told The Hindu in an interview.

Mr. Gill is one of a growing number of Indian diplomats who have taken to the pen in the past few years. Some like MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup, who wrote the book Q&A, which eventually was turned into the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, says the task has grown harder, as the ‘24/7’ nature of diplomacy takes over.

Mr. Swarup, who also runs the MEA’s twitter handle, logging in dozens of tweets a day says, “At the end of the day, 140 characters is a blurb, but a novel, like our other work as diplomats includes nuance, and word play and subtlety, and that needs time.”

India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Navtej Sarna, who is slated to go to Washington as Ambassador to the U.S. next, has authored and edited seven books in his time as a diplomat. “There has been a traditional linkage between literary pursuits and the diplomatic world — some Latin American ambassadors have been well-known writers and poets,” he says, referring to famous diplomat-poets and writers like Octavio Paz and Pablo Neruda.

Mr. Gill says he sees little value for the distinction between “work and play”, and more for when one is “awake and asleep” to thoughts, recounting how one of his favourite poems in the book, Stone Bamboo, was written in a Tokyo garden in 2007 where he went for a stroll while waiting for Japanese nuclear negotiators to come to a difficult meeting. Another “Sipping sweetlime juice”, was written when the drink was served during tricky negotiations with the Australian government in 2014.

Asked if he would hand over a copy of the book to “disarm” his counterpart Wang Qun, a tough negotiator, Mr. Gill says, more diplomatically than poetically, perhaps, “As diplomats we meet each other on a very narrow ledge. Widening that space for discussion so we have more chance of success, is what we always try to do using whatever skills we possess.”

