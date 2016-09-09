All roads lead to Pawan Kalyan's Kakinada meet

"We have reached here in the morning with an idea of meeting Pawan Kalyan in person. We couldn’t make it due to the heavy security at the hotel," said A. Sudhakar of Amalapuram

All roads led to Kakinada on Friday with film star and president of the Janasena Party Pawan Kalyan addressing the public over the burning issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh State. Fans of the film hero from different parts of East and West Godavari districts started reaching the city from morning onwards by using different modes of transportation. The vehicles bearing white flag with the Janasena logo and the images of Pawan Kalyan continued to reach the city till the evening and most of the fans raised slogans of ‘Jai Pawan,’ ‘Pawanism Zindabad’ and ‘Jai Janasena.’

Barricading was done in advance at the JNTUK grounds, the venue of the meeting that could accommodate over 70,000 people. Separate arena had been allocated for women attending the public meeting.

“Fans of Pawan Kalyan came over here voluntarily, as we haven’t done anything for the crowd mobilisation,” said Marisetti Raghavaiah, treasurer of the Janasena Party. The police imposed restrictions on the vehicle movement on the road stretch between the ever busy Bhanu Gudi Junction and the Atchampeta Junction on the city outskirts from 12 noon onwards. Even as designated parking lots had been earmarked in advance, the last minute chaos prevailed at the venues.

Fans picked up altercations with the police over the entry of vehicles up to the meeting venue. Police made special bandobast at the Hotel Grand from Thursday night onwards, following the check in of the hero. Still, a good number of fans tried their best to gain entry into the hotel to have a closer glimpse of their hero.

“We have reached here in the morning with an idea of meeting Pawan Kalyan in person. We couldn’t make it due to the heavy security at the hotel,” said A. Sudhakar of Amalapuram. Youngsters formed major part of the crowds, who showcased their love and affection for the hero in the form of incessant whistles and hoots at the venue during the day.