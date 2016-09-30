All attempts are being made to secure the release of an Indian soldier, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Mr. Singh said the government has taken note of the reports which stated that an Indian soldier is in Pakistan’s captivity.

“All attempts are being made to secure his release,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The Home Minister also said that New Delhi will take up the matter with Islamabad for his early release.

Indian Army sources said on Thursday that “one soldier from 37 RR with weapon has inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO on the hotline.”

The sources said that his crossing over was not related to the surgical strikes.

“Such inadvertent crossing by Army and civilians are not unusual on either side. They are returned through existing mechanisms,” they said.

The Indian Army on Thursday rejected as “false and baseless” reports in a section of Pakistani media that eight Indian soldiers were killed and one captured by Pakistani military in retaliatory fire.

Indian Army sources said, “As regard (to the) report of killing of eight Indian Army personnel reported in sections of Pakistan media, the report is completely false and baseless.”

Army’s reaction came after Pakistan’s Dawn News reported that Pakistani military has claimed that it has killed eight Indian soldiers and captured one while retaliating to India’s firing at the first line of defence at the LoC at Tatta Pani.