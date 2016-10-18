Akhilesh Yadav will be SP’s chief ministerial face in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, party vice-president Kironmoy Nanda said on Monday, putting to rest the controversy raised by SP supremo Mulayam Singh’s remark that the legislature party would decide on its next chief ministerial candidate.
NationalLucknow, October 18, 2016
Updated: October 18, 2016 02:46 IST
‘Akhilesh will be CM face in 2017’
