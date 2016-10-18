Akhilesh Yadav will be SP’s chief ministerial face in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, party vice-president Kironmoy Nanda said on Monday, putting to rest the controversy raised by SP supremo Mulayam Singh’s remark that the legislature party would decide on its next chief ministerial candidate.

RELATED NEWS

CM candidate will be decided by MLAs after polls: MulayamOctober 14, 2016

More In: National | News