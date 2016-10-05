Securing a permit to enter the airport premises would become hassle-free soon, as the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has sanctioned a project to put all such applications vetted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)’s on an online platform.

“This would include passes for the general public that come to see off their friends or relatives at the airport or passes for the airport and airline staff,” Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey told The Hindu.

The process of security clearance to ground handling and cargo handling agencies will also go online.

Applications for securing entry passes to the airport could be submitted on the website of BCAS, which regulates entry of people at the airport.

“We have sanctioned project worth Rs. 22 crore to put all the airport entry pass applications online. The implementation will take place within the next six months,” Mr. Choubey said.

At present, all airline and airport staff including pilots, cabin crew and ground staff needs to secure an airport entry pass approved by BCAS. Apart from that, protocol officers, staffs of union ministers and Members of Parliament also need to get an airport entry pass to enter the airport terminal building.

“While the temporary airport passes are made quickly, the regular ones takes more time as it involves a lot of paper work and is a tedious process,” said aviation consultant Dr. Anurag Jain.

“The lead time needs to be shrunk and if the online process achieves the purpose, it will be very helpful,” Mr. Jain said. He added that it took at least two-three weeks at present to get the passes for staff members.

An airport executive said the present airport entry pass system, which has to be manually approved by BCAS, is inefficient. “Obtaining and renewing airport entry passes is a tiresome exercise at present. It will be a good beginning if the process is simplified and digitised,” the executive said, on conditions of anonymity.