The High Court had upheld levy of One Time Spectrum Charges by DoT.

Aircel Cellular on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court decision upholding the levy of Rs. 3,273 crore towards One Time Spectrum Charges (OTSC) on the company by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Aircel’s plea for an urgent hearing and posted the case for September 2.

The High Court had held as valid Section 4 of the Telegraph Act, 1885, which grants exclusive privilege to the Central government on telegraphs, and confers the power to grant licences.

Dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Aircel Cellular Limited, Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited, challenging the OTSC and the validity of Section 4 of the Telegraph Act, a Division Bench of the High Court said the DoT shall issue fresh notice to Aircel and two others within one month quantifying the amount and the companies shall pay the same within the next month.

The High Court had however given the company liberty to move the appropriate tribunal or the Supreme Court against its order.

The company had argued that the percentage of gross revenue as license fee should be only on activities in the licence and not on all activities of the licensee, which included non-telecom activities. It said the share sought by the DoT on the revenue from non-telecom activities was violative of constitutional rights.