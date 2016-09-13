Public Sector Broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) is planning to launch a website and mobile app for its Baluchi service to reach people who speak this language across the globe.

The Baluchi website and mobile app is likely to be launched later this week, sources told PTI.

“The All India Radio has been airing hour-long Baluchi programme everyday, which also includes news as well. This service was started in 1974 and reaches those who speak the language in Pakistan as well.

“However it is felt that with a website and mobile app, these programmes will gain a global audience especially among Baluchi speaking diaspora,” a source said.

The move to start an AIR web service comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech in which he had brought up the issue of Pakistani atrocities on people of Baluchistan and PoK.

It was for the first time the disturbed areas in the control of Pakistan were mentioned by any Prime Minister during his Independence speech.

Earlier, DD News had also sent a team to Geneva to interview Brahumdagh Bugti, leader of Baloch Republican Party.

Public Broadcaster Prasar Bharati has been consistently focussing on strengthening its digital reach, a source said adding that a website and mobile app in Baloch language will also be a step in this direction.

The External Services Division (ESD) of All India Radio, presently broadcasts daily in 57 radio transmissions covering over 108 countries in 27 languages.

Out of these, 15 are foreign including Baluchi language.