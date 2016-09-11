The Air India has announced discounts up to 75 per cent on base fares to the war-disabled officers and their family members for flights across its domestic network.

“We respect & honor our Heroes. Concessions for War Disabled Officers & their families,” the Air India said in a tweet. The airlines offers 75 per cent discount on basic fare on select classes for the war-disabled officer, while their family members would get a discount of 50 per cent on basic fare on select classes across the airline’s domestic network, it said.

The Air India has extended the waiver on ticket cancellation charges, rescheduling fee for travel on its flights to and from Kashmir till September 19. “Waiver on applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation & refund charges has been extended for travel from/to Srinagar for both domestic & international flights. on all tickets issued on/before 9th Sept for trvl till 19th Sept,2016,” it tweeted.