AIIMS MBBS 2017 results to be declared today, visit aiimsexams.org

A scene at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to declare the MBBS entrance result of 2017 on Wednesday.

AIIMS administration has advised that candidates who appeared for the entrance exam should regularly monitor the official web portal: aiimsexam.org.

AIIMS had conducted national level examination for selecting eligible candidates and granting them admission to MBBS courses. The exam was held on 28 May across the country. The first counselling will be held from 3 July 2017 and will continue till 6 July 2017.

"Those who have not qualified the exam will not be intimated about it. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks/ percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS website -- www.aiimsexams.org," reads the official notification of AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam.

