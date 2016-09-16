A 30-year-old dentist of All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide by injecting a poisonous substance into her body at her residence in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Thursday evening. However, no suicide note was found.

The body of Ritu Bangoti was found at from her flat number 89 in Karmanchal Apartment on Tuesday evening. Sources said a used injection was found lying near the body.

A police office officer said a magisterial probe has been ordered and inquest proceeding was on. She got married three years ago and has a one year old child. Police are questioning her husband.