Meerut, October 12, 2016
Updated: October 12, 2016 01:23 IST

After Rahul, Priyanka to hit campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Vadra
Priyanka Vadra
According to local party leaders in western U.P., the party brass is waiting to welcome Ms. Vadra.

After Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s road show boosting the party's prospects in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the grand old party of Indian politics is all set to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the State by mid November.

According to local party leaders in western U.P., the party brass is waiting to welcome Ms. Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi's kisan yatra which covered 3,500 km in the State has become a talking point among the people. It not only revived the party and created an unprecedented amount of enthusiasm in the party cadres but also in a sense got the party to stake its claim to govern in the State. Now, we have prepared a road show in western U.P. which is expected to be attended by by Priyanka Gandhi,” said Abhimanyu Tyagi, the spokesperson of the district Congress Committtee in Meerut.

Mr. Tyagi said the party leadership in region has been assured by the senior party leaders about Ms. Vadra’s campaigning in the State. “It is all a matter of final confirmation of dates as to which day she will start the campaign. We are keeping fingers crossed but it can be mid-November or December,” he added.

The party leadership in western U.P. is confident that campaigning by Ms Vadra would “go a long way in further strengthening the party and would not only help maintain the energy generated by Rahul Gandhi but build on it.”

“There is no doubt that Priyanka will campaign in State Assembly polls [in constituencies] other than Amethi and Rai Bareli. The plan to field her has been finalised. But the dates are not fixed yet. Final schedule should be ready in two-three weeks,” said a senior party leader in U.P. Congress.

Sources in the State Congress said Ms. Vadra is expected to address as many as 100-150 small meetings and rallies across the State.

